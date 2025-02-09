US President Donald Trump reportedly spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone in a bid to negotiate to end the Ukraine war.

During an interview with the New York Post aboard Air Force One on Friday (Feb 7), Trump said he believes that the Russian leader “does care” about people dying on the battlefield. He added that he’d better not say how many times spoke with Putin.

“He wants to see people stop dying,” said Trump. “All those dead people. Young, young, beautiful people. They’re like your kids, two million of them – and for no reason.”

Trump added that the war that began three years ago “never would have happened” if he was president in 2022. He said that he always had a good relationship with Putin, unlike his predecessor Joe Biden, who he believes was “a complete embarrassment” to the nation.

Trump has plans to end war

The US president said that he has a strong plan to bring the war to an end.

“I hope it’s fast. Every day people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing.”

Speaking to National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who was also present during the interview, Trump said, “Let’s get these meetings going. They want to meet. Every day people are dying. Young handsome soldiers are being killed. Young men, like my sons. On both sides. All over the battlefield.”

The president said that he wants to strike a $500 million deal with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to access rare minerals and gas in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace agreement.

Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to meet Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference next week.

‘Would like a deal done with Iran’

On Iran, Trump told the New York Post that he would like to make a deal with Iran on non-nuclear.

“I would prefer that to bombing the hell out of it... They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die,” he said. “If we made the deal, Israel wouldn’t bomb them.”

However, he added that he would not reveal the details of any potential talks with Iran, saying “In a way, I don’t like telling you what I’m going to tell them. You know, it’s not nice.”

“I could tell what I have to tell them, and I hope they decide that they’re not going to do what they’re currently thinking of doing. And I think they’ll really be happy,” he said. “I’d tell them I’d make a deal.”

When asked about what he would offer Iran in return, Trump said, “I can’t say that because it’s too nasty. I won’t bomb them.”

(With inputs from agencies)