Thousands of people who are against Iran’s government gathered in Paris on Saturday. They were joined by Ukrainians, all calling for Iran’s leaders to be removed. Many hoped that US President Donald Trump’s 'maximum pressure' policy could help bring change.

The protest was organised by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an opposition group based in Paris that is banned in Iran. The protest happened while two members of the group faced execution, and six others were sentenced to death in November.

"We say your end has come. With or without talks, with or without nuclear weapons, protests and removal will happen," said NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi in a speech.

Many protesters came from different parts of Europe, waving Iranian flags and shouting against Iran’s government. Some held images mocking Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Among the protesters were hundreds of Ukrainians, who accused Iran of helping Russian President Vladimir Putin in the war against Ukraine.

The NCRI, also called Mujahideen-e-Khalq in Persian, was once considered a terrorist group by the US and the European Union. However, it was removed from their lists in 2012.

Mohammad Sabetraftar, a 63-year-old Iranian living in exile for 40 years and now running a taxi business in the UK, defended the NCRI. He said the group was the best hope for democracy in Iran.

"We want Trump or any Western politician to stop supporting this government. We don’t need money or weapons, we trust the people. No ties with the regime, no links, and put more pressure on this government," he told Reuters.

Iran’s government has often asked for action against the NCRI in Paris, Riyadh, and Washington. Iranian state media frequently criticises the group.

(With inputs from agencies)