Keen to step up defence ties, Russia's state-run Rosoboronexport is keen to cooperate with India on Su-57E, with proposals including joint production of the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet with India. The proposals for joint production include using the same factories where the Su-30MKI fighter is currently manufactured.

A Rosoboronexport representative told WION, "Rosoboronexport offers comprehensive cooperation on the Su-57E project. Our proposals include the supply of aircraft from Russia and organization of its joint production in India."

The Su-57E made its debut in India at Bengaluru Aero India 2025 and has been the star of Asia's biggest aerospace and defence exhibition along with the US F-35 Lightning II. The presence of both Su 57 and F35 shows India's growing position as key to global defence markets. Russia's Su 57 E at the Aero India is flown by Sergei Bogdan. The fighter jet was created by United Aircraft Cooperation (UAC), which boasts of advanced stealth technology, super-maneuverability, and integrated modular avionics and is designed for air superiority, ground attack, and reconnaissance missions.

Rosoboronexport representative pointed out that Su 57E "outperforms its competitors by its flight performance characteristics and combat capabilities". India and Russia, who are close defence partners, have also close cooperation on fighter jet development and procurement. India has acquired a significant number of Russian fighter jets, including the MiG-21, MiG-29, and the Su-30MKI, which has been indigenously produced in India under license.

Russia has shown a willingness to align with India's strategic initiatives like "Make in India," offering not just aircraft but also support in manufacturing, maintenance, and technology transfer.

While there is no response from the Indian side on the current Russian proposal, it is important to remember that India has its own fighter jet programs like Tejas and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft which have faced delays. In 2007, India and Russia embarked on a project to jointly develop a fifth-generation fighter aircraft, however, the Indian side withdrew from the project in 2018 due to various issues including cost, technology transfer, and performance concerns.