Saudi Arabia is set to host a summit on 20 February, bringing together leaders from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to discuss a response to Donald Trump’s controversial proposal for the future of Gaza, according to AFP.

This comes ahead of an Arab League meeting in Cairo on 27 February, which will address the same issue. A separate source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is also expected to attend.

Race to present an alternative to Trump's Gaza plan

Saudi Arabia is taking the lead in efforts to formulate an alternative plan for Gaza to counter Trump’s vision, which reportedly aims to transform the area into a tourist hub while removing its Palestinian residents. According to sources cited by Reuters, discussions will centre on a Gulf-backed reconstruction initiative and potential measures to diminish Hamas’s influence in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab Nations were taken aback by Trump’s proposal, which allegedly involves relocating many Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt, an idea widely dismissed by them.

An Arab government source told Reuters that at least four alternative proposals have been developed, with an Egyptian-led initiative gaining traction. Details shared by Egyptian security sources suggest an advanced reconstruction plan, including a buffer zone and a physical barrier to prevent the construction of tunnels between Gaza and Egypt, as per the Reuters report.

Once debris is cleared, 20 temporary residential zones will be established, with around 50 Egyptian and international companies involved in the rebuilding efforts. Funding is expected to come from international and Gulf sources. There are even suggestions that the fund could be named the Trump Fund for Reconstruction, an Arab government official said.

The latest Egyptian proposal outlines the creation of a national Palestinian committee to manage Gaza, excluding Hamas. It also calls for international participation in reconstruction while ensuring Palestinians are not displaced. Additionally, the plan advocates progress towards a two-state solution.

Commenting on the upcoming Arab discussions, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Thursday, “Right now the only plan – they don’t like it – but the only plan is the Trump plan. So if they’ve got a better plan, now’s the time to present it.”

(With inputs from agencies)