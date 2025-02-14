US Vice-President JD Vance addressed allegations of election interference against Elon Musk during his speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday (14 February).

Vance criticised efforts to silence voices, arguing that such actions do more harm than good. "Protecting nothing" and "the most sure way to destroy democracy" is how he described shutting out viewpoints.

"If American democracy can survive 10 years of Greta Thunberg’s scolding, you guys can survive a few months of Elon Musk," he said. He further added, "But what German democracy, what no democracy, American, German or European, will survive, is telling millions of voters that their thoughts and concerns, their aspirations, their pleas for relief, are invalid or unworthy of even being considered."

During his speech, Vance also spoke out against the practice of isolating far-right groups from mainstream politics, asserting, "There is no room for firewalls."

Election interference claims against Elon Musk

His comments come amid intensifying criticism of Musk from European leaders, who accuse the owner of social media platform X of interfering in political affairs.

Last month, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said, "Either the European Commission applies with the greatest firmness the laws that we have given ourselves to protect our public space, or it does not do so and then it will have to agree to give back the capacity to do so to the EU member states."

French President Emmanuel Macron also accused Musk of attempting to shape electoral outcomes, including Germany’s upcoming snap elections on 23 February. "Ten years ago, who could have imagined it if we had been told that the owner of one of the largest social networks in the world would support a new international reactionary movement and intervene directly in elections, including in Germany," Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said, "I find it worrying that a man with considerable access to social networks and significant economic resources is so directly involved in the internal affairs of other countries."

Musk has been vocal in his support for Germany’s right-wing opposition party, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), ahead of the elections. He wrote an opinion piece in a German newspaper endorsing AfD and also hosted a live discussion with the party’s chancellor candidate, Alice Weidel, on X.

In January, Musk appeared via video link at an AfD rally, where he encouraged support for the party. "I’m very excited for the AfD. I think you’re really the best hope for Germany’s fight for a great future for Germany," he declared.