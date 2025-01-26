Elon Musk made an unexpected virtual appearance at a rally for Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on Saturday (Jan 25), reaffirming his support ahead of the country's snap election on February 23.

Advertisment

'AfD: The best hope for Germany'

Speaking to a crowd of 4,500 alongside party leader Alice Weidel, Musk called the AfD the “best hope for Germany” and urged people to move on from “past guilt.”

Also read: CIA says lab leak 'more likely' origin of COVID-19, but with 'low confidence' as Ratcliffe takes charge

Advertisment

Joining the event via video link, the Tesla CEO spoke about the importance of “preserving German culture” and “protecting the German people.”

He added that pride in German values should not be diluted by multiculturalism. “It’s good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything,” Musk said.

Musk also criticised Germany’s government, accusing it of suppressing free speech.

Advertisment

'Too much focus on past guilt'

Referencing the country’s Nazi history, he said, “Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great-grandparents. There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that.”

During his speech, Musk openly encouraged support for the AfD, saying, “I’m very excited for the AfD. I think you’re really the best hope for Germany’s fight for a great future for Germany.”

Also read: Trump’s anti-DEI order grounds documentary of Tuskegee Airmen and female WWII pilots

Party co-leader Alice Weidel thanked Musk, adding, “Make Germany great again!”

The rally appearance follows a recent controversy surrounding Musk. Last week, the billionaire faced backlash after making a gesture that some online compared to a Nazi salute during an event for US President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Musk hosted Weidel for an interview on his platform, X, sparking further concerns about interference in Germany’s elections. During the interview, Musk questioned Weidel about allegations linking the AfD to Hitler’s Nazi regime. In response, Weidel dismissed the claims, describing Hitler as a “communist socialist guy” and asserting that the AfD represents “exactly the opposite.”

Musk’s endorsement of the AfD is part of a broader pattern of support for far-right leaders in Europe. He has previously voiced approval for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, though he later criticised Farage, claiming he “doesn’t have what it takes.”

(With inputs from agencies)