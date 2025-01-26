Donald Trump’s order halting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives has led the US Air Force to suspend course instruction on a documentary about the first Black airmen in the US military, known as the Tuskegee Airmen, a US official said on Saturday (Jan 25).

The Tuskegee Airmen, a group of 450 Black pilots, made history by fighting in segregated units overseas during World War II. Their impressive combat record played a significant role in shaping President Harry Truman's decision to desegregate the US armed forces in 1948.

Another video about civilian female pilots trained by the US military during the Second World War, known as Women Airforce Service Pilots, or Wasps, was also pulled, the official added.

The Air Force, however, did not directly comment on the decision, which was confirmed by an official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Trump ordered dismantling of DEI programmes

US President Donald Trump has issued a series of executive orders, including seeking to dismantle DEI programmes since he took office on Monday.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programmes aim to create opportunities for underrepresented groups, including women and ethnic minorities. Supporters, largely Democrats and civil rights advocates argue these initiatives address historical inequities and systemic racism.

However, conservatives contend that DEI programmes are discriminatory, prioritizing group identity over merit, and have become a focal point of opposition.

Reuters reported on Friday (Jan 24) that Pete Hegseth, the new defence secretary, has told lawmakers he opposes the use of race as a factor when evaluating candidates for elite US military academies.

Trump’s administration pushed for purge of generals who support DEI initiatives in military

Trump’s administration and its backers in Congress argue that the US military also needs to be purged of generals who support DEI initiatives, which they say are a distraction from warfighting.

The US official revealed that a video about the Tuskegee Airmen and other historical materials have been temporarily removed from the curriculum as the Air Force undergoes a review of its training programme at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, a facility that provides basic training to new recruits.

The official stressed that the videos had not been targeted but were part of the curriculum that had been suspended pending review.

Air Force ‘committed to carrying out Trump’s orders’

Reacting to it, the Air Force in a statement said that it is committed to carrying out Trump’s orders.

“The Department of the Air Force will fully execute and implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President, ensuring that they are carried out with utmost professionalism, efficiency and in alignment with national security objectives,” an Air Force spokesperson said.

(With inputs from agencies)