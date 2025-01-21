The war of words between tech billionaire Elon Musk and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is intensifying as the days pass.

On Tuesday (Jan 21), Musk and Scholz had yet another squabble. Addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, German Chancellor Scholz criticised Musk's support for extreme right positions.

"We have freedom of speech in Europe and Germany. Everyone can say what they want even if they're billionaires. What we do not accept is if this is supporting extreme right positions."

The German chancellor's remarks came after Musk backed Germany's far-right AfD party.

Musk hits back, calls Scholz THIS

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk hit out at Scholz by calling the German chancellor "Oaf Schitz."

"Shame on Oaf Schitz!" Musk wrote in the post after Scholz said freedom of speech should not support extreme-right views.

Shame on Oaf Schitz! https://t.co/xtdW8D6FTo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

Musk has shown a particular interest in Germany where he opened Tesla's first European plant in 2022.

Musk introduced the AfD's chancellor candidate Alice Weidel, whose party is second in polls but has almost no chance of forming a government due to other parties' refusal to work with it, as "the leading candidate to run Germany."

'M usk supports the far-right everywhere.. .'

A few days back, Olaf Scholz said that Musk supported the far-right everywhere in Europe.

"And that is something that is completely unacceptable. It endangers the democratic development of Europe, it endangers our community and that must be criticised," Scholz said during a joint presser with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

"His partisanship in favour of the extreme right, whether for business interests or for reasons that have something to do with his own political views, is unacceptable,” the German chancellor added.

(With inputs from agencies)