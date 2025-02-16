After a tragic stampede at the New Delhi railway station claimed the lives of at least 18 and injured several others on Saturday night (Feb 15), the Central Railway has introduced special trains, better facilities, and crowd control measures.

All special trains to Prayagraj will now depart from platform number 16 at New Delhi railway station. Regular trains will continue as usual from their designated platforms.

DCP Railway KPS Malhotra stated, "As of now, Prayagraj Special will run from platform number 16, and then Vande Bharat will run. Let railways manage that show, we will do our work. We have sufficient deployment here." He assured that "the situation at platform 16 is normal and under control."

More security at stations

After the recent stampede at New Delhi railway station, security has been increased. RPF & GRP personnel are helping passengers find their platforms and managing the crowd to ensure safety.

Additional trains to manage the rush

To handle the large number of travellers, Northern Railway ran three special trains by 7 PM, including one to Darbhanga via Prayagraj and two more to Prayagraj. Another special train was scheduled for 9 PM to meet peak demand. Five more special trains will run on February 17 to accommodate more devotees.

Railways urges the public to follow official announcements

Railway officials have requested passengers not to act on rumours and to follow official announcements. This will help avoid unnecessary rush and confusion on platforms, ensuring smooth operations.

Investigation underway

A two-member committee has been set up to investigate the stampede. The committee includes senior railway officials, Shri Pankaj Gangwar and Shri Nar Singh, who will look into the incident and recommend safety improvements.

Helpline and compensation for affected families

Railway helpline 139 is available for passenger assistance. After the unfortunate stampede, Indian Railways received over 130 calls for support. The families of those who lost their lives received ₹10 lakh each, while seriously injured passengers got ₹2.5 lakh, and those with minor injuries received ₹1 lakh.

