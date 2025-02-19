The 'Sangam' waters in India's Prayagraj, where millions have been taking a holy dip amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, were found to be contaminated with alarming levels of faecal bacteria, said a government agency.

'Sangam' in Uttar Pradesh state is the sacred confluence of three rivers: the Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati. The site is revered by Hindus for its spiritual significance, where taking a dip is believed to wash away sins and free one from the cycle of rebirth.

The Information Department of India's UP state said that more than 555.6 million people took a holy dip till February 18.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) raised concerns as it referred to a report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The report mentioned that the "river water quality was not conforming with the primary water quality for bathing with respect to Faecal Coliform (FC) at all the monitored locations on various occasions".

"A huge number of people taking a bath at Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela in the river, including on auspicious bathing days, eventually leads to an increase in faecal concentration." the CPCB report said.

As per the Environment Protection Amendment Rules of 2000, the CPCB prescribed that levels of faecal coliform should be no higher than 2500 MPN/100 ML for organised outdoor bathing.

The levels were 23,000 at Shringverpur Ghat and 33,000 at Deeha Ghat on January 13. The levels at Old Naini Bridge were 33,000 on January 14. On January 20, the numbers reached a peak of 49,000 at the Sangam, the report said the report.

Faecal Coliform

Faecal Coliform (FC) bacteria, also known as Fecal Coliforms, are a type of bacteria that are commonly found in the faeces of humans and warm-blooded animals. Their presence in water or soil indicates contamination with faecal material, which can pose serious health risks.

FC bacteria are used as indicators of faecal contamination because they are easy to detect, FC bacteria are relatively simple to identify and quantify, and are present in high numbers: FC bacteria are abundant in faecal material, making them a reliable indicator.

