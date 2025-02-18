Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (Feb 18) criticised talks held between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia about the Ukraine war without Ukrainian presence.

Talks "are taking place between representatives of Russia and representatives of the United States of America. About Ukraine -- about Ukraine again -- and without Ukraine," Zelensky said during an official visit to Turkey.

Zelensky is currently in the Turkish capital, Ankara. In a post on Telegram, he said that he would discuss prisoner exchanges and other issues with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (Feb 18) hosted breakthrough US-Russia talks to discuss ways to end the Ukraine war and strengthen American-Russian relations.

However, Ukraine was not part of the talks, with President Zelensky saying that no peace agreement can be reached without Kyiv's presence.

'Mistakes must be avoided'

Zelensky while addressing a news conference alongside Turkey's Erdogan, said that the two discussed the global processes in great detail "that could lead to the end of this war".

He added that it is fundamentally important that any talks to end the war "do not happen to the backs of the parties involved".

For lasting peace, he said, "It is important not to make any mistakes."

The Ukrainian president stressed that the table of negotiations must have all parties, including America, Europe, and Ukraine.

He further called for “fair” peace talks, arguing that they should involve the European Union, Turkey, and the UK.

“Ukraine, Europe in a broad sense – and this includes the European Union, Turkey, and the UK – should be involved in conversations and the development of the necessary security guarantees with America regarding the fate of our part of the world,” he said at a press conference in Ankara, AFP reported.

Postpones Saudi trip

Zelensky said that he postponed his trip to Saudi Arabia, which was expected to happen on Wednesday, saying that he wants to avoid his visit being linked to US-Russia talks.

Turkey could host future peace talks

Turkey's President Erdogan offered to host possible future peace talks in Turkey between Russia, Ukraine and the US.

He told the news conference that Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty are "indisputable".

(With inputs from agencies)