Russian foreign minister Sergiei Lavrov said on Tuesday (Feb 18) that any deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine would be "completely unacceptable".

"We noted that President Trump was the first of western leaders to say that dragging Ukraine into NATO was one of the main [reasons behind] what is happening, one of Biden’s biggest mistakes. Had Trump been the president, that would have never happened," he said in a press conference offering the Russian view on Tuesday’s talks on Ukraine.

"President Putin stressed more than once that NATO’s expansion and the absorption of Ukraine by NATO was a direct threat to the Russian Federation and our sovereignty," he further added.

Lavrov added in his statement, "And we explained today that any appearance by armed forces from the NATO countries under some flag, under the European flag or under flags, doesn’t change anything. It is, of course, completely unacceptable."

Lavrov slams Polish FM

Moreover, the Russian minister rejected the media speculations about a potential three-point plan for Ukraine. He attacked Polish foreign minister Radosław Sikorski saying he asked the US delegation about his comments over the weekend about the US plan for Ukraine being “unorthodox". He added that he was satisfied that what the Pole said was “fake.”

'Heard each other'

Lavrov praised the Tuesday US-Russia talks on Ukraine saying that both parties “did not just listen to each other, but heard each other.”

He called the talks "very useful".

