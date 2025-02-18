Russia Ukraine War Live: Saudi becomes a dealmaker as it is hosting breakthrough US-Russia talks with the two sides expected to discuss ways to end the conflict in Ukraine and restore American-Russian relations. Top Russian and US officials met on Tuesday in Riyadh. The two parties will talk about measures to resolve the Ukrainian issue and mend US-Russian ties.
Notably, Ukraine is not part of the talks. It says that no peace agreement can be reached on its behalf.
Russia Ukraine War Live Updates:
Russia announced that Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister, would meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior US officials to discuss stopping the war in Ukraine and re-establishing "the whole complex" of relations between the two countries.
China weighed in on the talks ahead of the meeting. It said that it hoped "all parties and stakeholders can participate" in talks over the war in Ukraine. On being asked about the discussions, foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said China was "happy to see all efforts towards peace", adding: "At the same time, we hope that all parties and stakeholders can participate in the peace talks in due course."
Stay with WION to get all the latest updates:
-
Feb 18, 2025 17:00 IST
First morning session in Riyadh concludes
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the fhe first morning session in Riyadh is over.
"The Russian and US delegations have begun a working lunch at the talks in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh," she added.
Post lunch, the delegations will return to the negotiating table for a wrap-up session, a TASS correspondent said.
-
Feb 18, 2025 16:42 IST
Peace cannot be a simple ceasefire: European Council president
"Peace cannot be a simple ceasefire – we need an agreement that will ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine and security in Europe," European Council president António Costa said after his meeting with US Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg.
Coasta stressed that Ukraine can count on Europe, adding, "We are ready to continue to work constructively with the US to ensure peace and security."
-
Feb 18, 2025 16:03 IST
Saudi talks on short break
The US and Russian officials have taken a short break for 15 minutes, Moscow's foreign ministry said.
Spokesperson Maria Zakharova adds that when the talks are done, the foreign ministry will brief the media.
-
Feb 18, 2025 15:09 IST
Kremlin says Ukraine has 'right' to join EU, but not NATO
Kremlin says Ukraine has the 'right' to join EU, but not NATO.
-
Feb 18, 2025 15:06 IST
Europe wants to 'partner' with US for 'just' Ukraine peace: EU chief
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told US envoy Keith Kellogg on Tuesday that Europe wants to work with Washington for peace in Ukraine, and is ready to do more to arm Kyiv.
"We want to partner with the US to deliver a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," von der Leyen wrote on X after meeting Kellogg in Brussels.
-
Feb 18, 2025 15:05 IST
Putin ready to talk to Zelensky 'if necessary': Kremlin
The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was ready to talk to Volodymyr Zelensky "if necessary" but repeated its questioning of his legitimacy as Ukrainian president.
"Putin himself said that he would be ready to negotiate with Zelensky if necessary but the legal basis of agreements needs discussion considering the reality that Zelensky's legitimacy can be questioned," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
-
Feb 18, 2025 15:01 IST
China hopes 'all parties can jointly resolve the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis'
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Tuesday (February 18) emphasised China’s commitment to promoting peace and dialogue, welcoming efforts such as the consensus reached by the United States and Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
“We hope that all parties can jointly resolve the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, find a balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture, and achieve long-term peace and stability in Europe,” Guo said during a regular press event.
-
Feb 18, 2025 14:55 IST
Zelensky says Ukraine won't recognise 'Riyadh talks: Kyiv 'cannot recognise any things or any agreements about us without us'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was not invited to the discussions in Riyadh. He said Kyiv "did not know anything about" the talks in Riyadh, according to Ukrainian news agencies, and that it "cannot recognise any things or any agreements about us without us".
He said on social media that any peace deal would need to include "robust and reliable" security guarantees, which France and Britain have called for but not all European powers support.
-
Feb 18, 2025 14:45 IST
China welcomes peace talks to resolve Ukraine crisis
China's top envoy to the United Nations on Monday emphasized that his nation "welcomes" the recent consensus reached on Ukraine peace negotiations by the United States and Russia and it hopes that all parties involved will participate in the process to reach a "fair" and "mutually accepted" peace agreement.
"China welcomes all efforts toward peace, including the consensus reached between the US and Russia on initiating peace talks," Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN, said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. He chaired the meeting as the rotating president of the Security Council in February.
"China hopes that all parties involved, as well as relevant stakeholders, will participate in the peace process to reach a fair, lasting, binding and mutually accepted peace agreement," he added.
-
Feb 18, 2025 14:36 IST
Smoke rises over Kyiv after attack
On one side, talks are underway to end the war, on the other side, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that drone debris fell in one of the districts of the capital, causing a fire at an industrial enterprise.
-
Feb 18, 2025 14:13 IST
Russia expects progress on economic talks with US in '2-3 months'
Russian negotiator said that Moscow expects progress on economic talks with US in '2-3 months'.
"We have a series of proposals, which our colleagues are thinking about. And I think that there will, possibly, be progress in the not so distant future, in the next two-three months," Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Moscow's economic negotiator for talks with Washington, told state TV.
-
Feb 18, 2025 13:54 IST
Visuals of Lavrov and US officials at Riyadh meeting
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh for preliminary talks with US officials on trying to end the Ukraine war— WION (@WIONews) February 18, 2025
.
.
.
.#RussiaUkraineWar #WIONUncut pic.twitter.com/Pmicra7ovO
Russian, US officials start talks in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on ending war in Ukraine— WION (@WIONews) February 18, 2025
.
.
.
.#RussiaUkraineWar #DonaldTrump #MarcoRubio #SergeiLavrov #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/n7y08VIRx4
-
Feb 18, 2025 13:52 IST
Russia's wealth fund chief calls says Trump a problem solver
The head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund called described Donald Trump as problem solver.
-
Feb 18, 2025 13:45 IST
Lavrov shakes hands with Saudi hosts
Russian Foreign posted a video of the Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and Russia's wealth fund chief Kirill Dmitriev arriving for talks with US delegation.
-
Feb 18, 2025 13:44 IST
US-Russia talks begin in Saudi
The US and Russian diplomats were meeting in Saudi Arabia for talks on resetting their countries' fractured ties and making a tentative start on trying to end the Ukraine war.
Both sides played down the chances that the first high-level meeting between the countries since US President Donald Trump took office would result in a breakthrough.