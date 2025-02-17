European leaders have gathered in France as President Emmanuel Macron called for an "emergency summit" on Ukraine after US President Donald Trump's administration announced open talks with Russia on the Ukraine war without acting involvement of Europe.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and it is nearing its third anniversary.

The Paris meeting is expected to address multiple issues, including:

US attempts to sideline Europe in peace talks with Russia

Ukraine’s potential NATO membership

How Ukraine can receive security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Europe to take a stronger role in its defence and warned the US against exclusion.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and special envoy Steve Witkoff are slated to meet with the Russian delegation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday (Feb 18). The talks, it appears, will not have a presence from Ukraine.

Trump on Monday said that he could meet Russian president Vladimir Putin "very soon", adding that he believes that Putin genuinely wants to stop fighting in Ukraine.