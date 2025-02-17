European leaders have gathered in France as President Emmanuel Macron called for an "emergency summit" on Ukraine after US President Donald Trump's administration announced open talks with Russia on the Ukraine war without acting involvement of Europe.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and it is nearing its third anniversary.
The Paris meeting is expected to address multiple issues, including:
- US attempts to sideline Europe in peace talks with Russia
- Ukraine’s potential NATO membership
- How Ukraine can receive security guarantees
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Europe to take a stronger role in its defence and warned the US against exclusion.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and special envoy Steve Witkoff are slated to meet with the Russian delegation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday (Feb 18). The talks, it appears, will not have a presence from Ukraine.
Trump on Monday said that he could meet Russian president Vladimir Putin "very soon", adding that he believes that Putin genuinely wants to stop fighting in Ukraine.
Feb 17, 2025 20:40 IST
Ukraine peace talks LIVE: Key Europe leaders arrive at Élysée Palace
Leaders from Germany, Britain, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark as well as the NATO secretary-general and the presidents of the EU Council and Commission arrive for a meeting in Paris to discuss Ukraine.
Feb 17, 2025 20:38 IST
Ukraine peace talks LIVE: Trump, Macron spoke before Paris meet
US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron talked spoke before Paris meet, Reuters reported.
Feb 17, 2025 20:01 IST
Ukraine peace talks LIVE: Netherlands 'not negative' about deployment of troops in Ukraine, says PM
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, expected to take part in the Ukraine peace talk, signalled he is open to discuss the deployment of troops in Ukraine.
In a report by Telegraaf, he said such decisions would need to be "conducted properly" adding that he is "not negative" about the decision.
Feb 17, 2025 19:36 IST
Ukraine peace talks LIVE: Russia not prepared to compromise on territory seized in Ukraine, says Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says that Moscow would not compromise on territory it has seized in eastern and southern Ukraine.
“For what? For the Russians to be destroyed as now they are destroyed in Kursk region and in other regions of the Russian Federation?,” Lavrov said in a press conference.
Feb 17, 2025 19:29 IST
Ukraine peace talks LIVE: EU has no mandate for talks on Europe’s role in Ukraine ceasefire, says Slovak PM
SlovakPrime Minister Robert Fico said that European Union officials have no mandate for talks in Paris on Europe’s role in any Ukraine peacetalk with Russia.
Feb 17, 2025 19:27 IST
Ukraine peace talks LIVE: Ukraine, UAE sign trade deal during Zelersnky's visit
Taking to the social media platform X, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hailed a “new era of trade and investment collaboration” amid Zelensky’s trip to Gulf region.
بحثت مع فخامة فولوديمير زيلينسكي رئيس جمهورية أوكرانيا، خلال لقائنا اليوم في أبوظبي، العمل المشترك لتعزيز علاقاتنا التنموية وشهدنا التوقيع على اتفاقية الشراكة الاقتصادية الشاملة التي تمثل نقلة نوعية في مسار التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري والاستثماري لمصلحة التنمية المشتركة للبلدين.… pic.twitter.com/nmBw4e85to— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 17, 2025
Feb 17, 2025 19:19 IST
Ukraine peace talks LIVE: Discussion of European troops in Ukraine premature, Germany's Olaf Scholz
German chancellor Olaf Scholz said any discussion on European troops taking part in a peacekeeping force in Ukraine is premature.
“unfortunately we are still a long way off” that moment, and added that “it’s quite clear that a very strong Ukrainian army, even in peacetime, must be at the core” of any solution, Scholz said, The Guardian reported.
Feb 17, 2025 18:36 IST
Ukraine peace talks LIVE: Europe’s security is at a turning point, says EU chief as she arrives in Paris
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Paris for Ukraine peace talk. Taking to the social media platform X, she wrote, "Just arrived in Paris for crucial talks. Europe’s security is at a turning point. Yes, it is about Ukraine—but it is also about us. We need an urgency mindset. We need a surge in defense. And we need both of them now."
Feb 17, 2025 18:26 IST
Ukraine peace talks LIVE: Starmer shows support for Kyiv, says ready to play 'leading part'
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on participating countries, including France and Germany to "step up" their defence spending.
Starmer said that UK is ready to play "a leading part" in these efforts. "This isn't just about the front line in Ukraine, it's the front line of Europe and of the United Kingdom - it's our national security, and I think that we need to do more," he added.
Feb 17, 2025 18:23 IST
Ukraine peace talks LIVE: Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, says Polish PM Tusk
Ahead of the Paris Summit, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said that Poland will not send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force.
Tusk said the issue of Polish support was “settled,” as Warsaw was ready to continue its logistical, financial, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine, but not to deploy Polish troops inside Ukraine.
Feb 17, 2025 18:20 IST
Ukraine peace talks LIVE: Kyiv will not accept US-Russia talks outcome if not involved, says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv won't take part in US-Russia talks this week on ending the war and won't accept the outcome of talks if Ukraine doesn't take part.
Zelenskyy said his government had not been invited to Tuesday’s planned talks in Saudi Arabia.
It would "yield no results,” given the absence of any Ukrainian officials, Zelensky said while speaking to journalists on a conference call from the UAE.
Feb 17, 2025 18:14 IST
Ukraine peace talks LIVE: Europe needs to 'step up' defence capability, says UK PM Starmer
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Europe needs to “step up in terms of our collective response in Europe” as he travels to join European leaders in Paris for emergency talks on Ukraine on Monday.
“By that, I mean playing our full part when it comes to the defence of the sovereignty of Ukraine if there’s a peace agreement,” he said.