US President Donald Trump is all set to sign new executive orders on Tuesday (Feb 18) amid his first ever joint interview with DOGE chief Elon Musk in Florida to be aired on prime time later in the day. An award program will also be setup at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach in Florida. The interview will be broadcast on Fox News.

Trump and Musk's first interview was given to Sean Hannity of Fox News Channel. The conversation was taped at the White House on Friday (Feb 14). It is set to air as Musk leads Trump in an effort to cut federal spending and slash the federal workforce. In the interview, Trump took a dig at those claiming the X owner was the one running the White House.

A short teaser of the interview showed Trump saying, "I think nobody in history has ever gotten more bad publicity than me... But you know what I have learned Elon? That people are smart, they get it."

Musk replied, "Yeah they do actually."

“They want a divorce,” Hannity said in the interview.

“Oh, I see it all the time. They tried it, then they stopped. That was - they have many different things, hatred,” Trump agreed.

Musk said in the interview that he “used to be adored by the left." But after he showed his support for Trump at a party with friends, it was like he “got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained methamphetamine and rabies.”

It was also revealed that Musk called Trump after seeing news coverage of his efforts to reform the federal government.

“He said, ‘You know, they’re trying to drive us apart.’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’ You know, they said, ‘We have breaking news: Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk,'” Trump said.

“And I say, it’s just so obvious. They’re so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They’re actually bad at it, because if they were good at it, I’d never be president because I think nobody in history has ever gotten more bad publicity than me," the US President added.

