Elon Musk's Tesla has started hiring in India. On Monday (Feb 17), the renewable giant who till now only had a mere presence in India, posted a bunch of jobs seeking candidates for 13 roles.

According to job postings shared by the company on LinkedIn, it is seeking job applications for both frontend and backend roles.

This comes just days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

Which job positions are open in Tesla?

In total, Tesla has posted 13 job openings. Of these, at least five are on-site roles available in both Delhi and Mumbai. The rest, are only for Mumbai.

The openings include:

Inside Sales Advisor

Customer Support Specialist

Tesla Advisor

Order Operations Specialist

Store Manager

Service Manager

Consumer Engagement Manager

Business Operations Analyst

Service Advisor

Parts Advisor

Delivery Operations Specialist

Customer Support Supervisor

Service Technician

How to apply for a job at Tesla in India?

Prospective employees can check the required qualifications and apply via the Tesla Motors LinkedIn page.

Tesla and India

Tesla and India have had an on-and-off relationship for years. While Tesla has a presence in the South Asian nation, it has largely stayed off the market due to high import duties. For years, India and Tesla have been at an impasse over the high import taxes that Tesla CEO Musk has pointed out were a deterrent.

India previously had a 110 per cent basic customs duty on high-end cars priced above $40,000 (around ₹34.7 lakh). Now, this has been reduced to 70 per cent.

With India, the world's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter seeking to decarbonise and turn net-zero by 2070, and its increasingly affluent shoppers, the nation is a promising market for EV maker Tesla.

