Elon Musk, who met the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Feb 13), called the meeting an "honour". The tech mogul took to the social media platform X and replied to a post by PM Modi, "It was an honor to meet". Musk met the Indian PM with his partner Shivon Zilis, and his three kids, Little X, Azure, and Strider.

Advertisment

PM Modi, who held a bilateral meeting with the US President Donald Trump on Thursday, shared his experience of meeting Musk via a post on X.

Also read: Trump blocked THIS news agency from Modi press conference amid 'Gulf of Mexico/America' naming dispute

“It was also a delight to meet Mr. Elon Musk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!” PM Modi wrote. He shared a few pictures from the meeting as well. The pictures captured PM Modi interacting with Musk and having a good time with the kids.

Advertisment

It was an honor to meet https://t.co/WqELdGiurP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2025

Also read: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk presents a special gift to Indian PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi shared another post and wrote, "Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’.”

Advertisment

Also read: Elon Musk's kids steal the show as he meets PM Modi in US | See pics

Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’ pic.twitter.com/7xNEqnxERZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

PM Modi's gifts to Musk's kids

PM Modi gifted books to Elon Musk's three children. The books were: The Crescent Moon by Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma. He was seen reading the books with the kids in the shared photos.

Also read: Indian PM Modi meets Elon Musk; ‘discussed space, mobility, technology and innovation’

(With inputs from agencies)