After several reports of "too much" power given to DOGE chief Elon Musk and something called "President Musk" claims on the internet, the White House said in a court filing that the Tesla CEO has "no formal authority to make government decisions" on Monday (Feb 17).

As per the filing by the director of the Office Administration, Joshua Fisher, Musk is "an employee of the White House... as a non-career Special Government Employee" and a "Senior Advisor to the President."

"Like other senior White House advisors, Mr Musk has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself. Mr Musk can only advise the President and communicate the President's directives," the filing further said.

Fisher further added that "the US DOGE Service is a component of the Executive Office of the President. The US DOGE Service Temporary Organization is within the US DOGE Service. Both are separate from the White House Office".

"Mr. Musk is an employee of the White House Office. He is not an employee of the US DOGE Service or US DOGE Service Temporary Organization. Mr. Musk is not the Temporary Administrator," he added.

The filing was made in a case that was brought against Musk by 14 states of the US, including New Mexico.

Meanwhile, in a joined interview of Musk and US President Donald Trump, scheduled to be broadcast late Tuesday (Feb 18), Trump took a dig at those claiming the X owner was the one running the White House.

A short teaser of the interview showed Trump saying, "I think nobody in history has ever gotten more bad publicity than me... But you know what I have learned Elon? That people are smart, they get it."

Musk replied, "Yeah they do actually."

(With inputs from agencies)