The acting commissioner of the US Social Security Administration Michelle King has left her job after clashing with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) over its bid to access sensitive records, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing three people familiar the departure.

Advertisment

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Musk's efforts on Sunday, saying President Donald Trump had directed him and DOGE to identify fraud at the Social Security Administration.

Also read | Elon Musk thinks vampires are real as he shares doubtful data from US Social Security database

"They haven't dug into the books yet, but they suspect that there are tens of millions of deceased people who are receiving fraudulent Social Security payments," she told Fox News.

Advertisment

Leavitt said DOGE was aiming to identify duplicate payments and to end them, identify payments going to dead people and to protect the integrity of the system.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits for grammar and punctuation. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.