Elon Musk, known for his witty statements on the internet, raised eyebrows by sharing a screenshot of what seemed to be data from the US Social Security database and joked that maybe vampires are real. The DOGE chief shared the screenshot on his social media platform X, highlighting a government record having information about the age of individuals in the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The data showed people with age brackets of 100-109 as alive, raising questions on data error and fraud.

The Tesla CEO said, "According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE!"

He joked and referred to the popular vampire-themed show "Twilight" saying, "Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security," adding two laughing emojis.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

The data showed millions of people over 100 years of age still alive in America, which suggested that perhaps these people are not just senior citizens but vampires.

As shown in the "Twilight," vampires are immortal.

As Musk shared the data, many commentators pointed out that this could be a "massive fraud red flag". They called for an urgent audit of the data.

"Over 20M 'people' listed as 100+ years old in the SS database? Time for a serious audit. Either we've got immortals gaming the system or some major data integrity issues," an X user wrote.

As the data was fetched from a real official source, the accuracy of the actual population of the US is now in doubt.

(With inputs from agencies)