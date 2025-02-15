Elon Musk, leading a Trump-backed government program called Doge, has gained access to important health agency systems. This move is worrying experts, as it could affect how the US handles health emergencies.

Thousands laid off from health agencies

The Trump administration recently fired thousands of employees from health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Around 1,250 people lost their jobs at the CDC alone, including top health officials and disease experts.

Health risks growing amid bird flu spread

This shake-up is happening while the US faces the spread of bird flu. Experts warn that fewer workers and restricted communication within agencies could slow down the country’s response to health crises.

Concerns over Medicare and Medicaid data

Musk’s team has also accessed financial systems that control Medicare and Medicaid payments. While Musk claims he is investigating fraud, experts worry that this interference could harm people who rely on these healthcare programs.

Fears over privacy and security

With Musk's team having access to sensitive government data, experts are warning about possible security risks. Health records and financial details of millions of Americans could be at risk, and there are few legal protections in place to prevent misuse.

“There’s a whole lot” of sensitive data running through these systems into individuals’ bank accounts, including personally identifiable information about individuals who are recipients of government benefits, like social security", said Scott Cory, former chief information officer for an agency within the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

