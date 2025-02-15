The San Francisco County Medical Examiner confirmed that Suchir Balaji passed away on November 26, 2024, from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A final autopsy report released on Friday (Feb 14) has confirmed that 26-year-old OpenAI whistleblower Balaji died by suicide in his San Francisco apartment.

Evidence supports suicide

The autopsy revealed that Balaji used a pistol registered in his name, with gunshot residue found on both hands. A ballistic test confirmed that the weapon fired the fatal shot, with the bullet trajectory described as front-to-back and downward.

Authorities noted that Balaji’s apartment door was locked from the inside with no signs of forced entry. Security footage and key fob records showed no one else had entered before his body was discovered.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott stated that after reviewing medical and investigative evidence, authorities found “insufficient evidence” to suggest Balaji was murdered.

Family raises doubts

Balaji’s parents, Poornima Ramarao and Bajami Ramamurthy are reviewing the report’s findings. Poornima previously told Tucker Carlson that the FBI ignored potential evidence of foul play. She alleged that her son had critical documents against OpenAI, which were missing after his death.

“My son had documents against OpenAI. They attacked him and killed him,” she claimed.

Police declare the case closed

San Francisco officials extended condolences to Balaji’s family, stating that they hoped the findings would bring some closure. With no evidence of foul play, the police have officially closed the case.

(With inputs from agencies)