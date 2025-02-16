Elon Musk has responded on social media platform X after conservative influencer Ashley St Clair publicly claimed that he is the father of her five-month-old child. In a brief reaction on X, Musk wrote "Whoa" in response to a post suggesting that St Clair had been "planning" for years to have his child.

Whoa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2025

St Clair calls out Musk

After Musk’s brief reaction online, St Clair criticised him for engaging with social media speculation rather than directly responding to her.

She wrote, "Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old? "

Ashley St Clair’s announcement

St Clair, 26, made the claim on Friday (Feb 14), in a post on X, the social media platform owned by Musk, she wrote"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father".

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

She stated that she had initially kept the information private for the safety of the child but decided to come forward after learning that tabloids were preparing to break the story.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she wrote.

Co-parenting discussions underway

St Clair's representative, Brian Glicklich, confirmed that she and Musk had been privately working on a co-parenting agreement.

"We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share," Glicklich said in a statement.

Musk, who is already known to have 12 children with three women, has not yet made any further public comments regarding the claim.

