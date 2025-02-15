Conservative influencer and columnist Ashley St. Clair claimed on Friday (Feb 14) that five months ago she gave birth to Elon Musk's baby. Her post is quickly gaining traction, with people sharing varied remarks - from congratulating her to talking about the world’s richest man.

The alleged new mother, Clair, 26, is a conservative firebrand who has previously courted controversy by fraternizing with the far right. “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world," she announced on X.

Clair said that she previously didn’t disclose this for her child’s safety but now it has become clear that the media intends to do so regardless of the harm caused.

“Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting," Clair added.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Musk fathered 12 children over 20 years

According to People, the Tesla CEO has fathered 12 children with different women over 20 years. He first became a father in 2002 when he and his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, welcomed their son Nevada Alexander. Tragically, the baby passed away when he was 10 weeks old.

After their first child, Elon Musk and his wife resorted to IVF, expanding their family with five more children: twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. Notably, Vivian, formerly known as Xavier, is Elon Musk's transgender daughter, with whom he has had a strained relationship due to her transition.

Musk's marriage to Justine Wilson ended in divorce in 2008 after a seven-year union. He then had a tumultuous relationship with actress Talulah Riley, marrying her twice without having children together. Musk expanded his family again in 2020 when he had a child, X Æ A-Xii, with his partner, singer Grimes.

People reported that the couple went on to have two more children, a girl, Exa Dark Sideræl, and a boy, Techno Mechanicus.

In addition to his other children, Elon Musk also has twins, Strider and Azure, with Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive. Furthermore, the couple reportedly welcomed another child in 2024, whose name has not been publicly revealed.

(With inputs from agencies)