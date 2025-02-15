Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said that he had asked billionaire Elon Musk to bring satellite internet service Starlink to Bangladesh.

Advertisment

The Chief Advisor of the Government of Bangladesh took to X on Saturday, saying, "Had a great meeting with Mr @elonmusk. We agreed to work together. Hoping to launch Starlink in Bangladesh soon together with him."

Also read: 'No role of our deep state': Trump says Bangladesh situation is for PM Modi to address

Earlier on Friday, Yunus in a post on X, said that he had an extensive video discussion with Tesla owner Elon Musk "to explore future collaboration and to make further progress to introduce Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh."

Advertisment

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday held an extensive video discussion with @elonmusk, the owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and X, to explore future collaboration and to make further progress to introduce Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/X2cMwF4OvW — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) February 13, 2025

Bangladesh's chief advisor on Thursday held an extensive video call discussion with Musk to make further progress in introducing Starlink satellite to boost internet service in Bangladesh.

Also read: 'Crimes against humanity': UN says Bangladesh's former govt behind deadly attacks on protesters

Advertisment

He also extended an invitation to Musk to visit Bangladesh for the potential launch of Starlink services, noting the significance of this initiative for national development.

Musk responded positively to Yunus' demand, saying, "I look forward to it."

People present in the discussion included, Khalilur Rahman, High Representative for the Rohingya crisis and priority issues, and Lamiya Morshed, Principal Coordinator of SDGs, on the Bangladesh side, and Lauren Dreyer, Vice President and Richard Griffiths, Global Engagement Adviser from Space X.

Also read: Yunus-led interim government preparing for December elections: BNP’s Fakhrul

Yunus and Musk emphasised the transformational impact of Starlink's satellite, especially for Bangladesh's enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women and remote communities.

Yunus emphasised that integrating Starlink's connectivity into Bangladesh's infrastructure would create new opportunities for millions. It would also integrate the country more closely into the global digital economy, he added.

According to a release, Yunus also expressed interest in working along with Musk to unlock the full potential of technology-driven social and economic growth in Bangladesh.

Also read: 'Who rejected secularism...': Exiled Taslima Nasreen slams Yunus govt after attack on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house

(With inputs from agencies)