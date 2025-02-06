After an arson attack on Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka, the exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said those who were against Bangladesh's freedom and "who rejected secularism" are now ruling the country.

Posting a few photos of the incident where the mob set the house of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's father on fire, Nasreen wrote on the social media platform X, "Cry, Bangladesh, cry". She added that the "last trace of the architect of independent Bangladesh" has been burned to ashes.

Cry, Bangladesh, cry. pic.twitter.com/lj17JJ4IzJ — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 5, 2025

She further asked in a separate post that if people have anger towards Hasina, then why was Sheikh Mujib’s house set on fire?

"Anger towards Hasina—then why do Islamic terrorists attack and burn down Sheikh Mujib’s museum? Was driving Hasina out of the country not enough?" she said.

She further alleged, "The ones attacking Sheikh Mujib’s museum are those who never wanted an independent Bangladesh, who rejected secularism, who wanted an Islamic state in 1971, who wished to align with a militant state like Pakistan."

"They and their descendants are the ones setting everything on fire today—those who are hardline Muslims, who despise non-believers, who are misogynistic," she added.

The ones attacking Sheikh Mujib’s museum are those who never wanted an independent Bangladesh, who rejected secularism, who wanted an… — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 5, 2025

'A grand, new Dhanmondi 32'

In another post, she called out for the construction of a museum on the ruins of Dhanmondi 32, Rahman's house.

"A grand, new Dhanmondi 32 should be built again at the location of Dhanmondi 32. The memory of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman should be preserved. A museum should be built, even if it requires a replica," she said.

She further demanded for a new Awami League.

The sculptures and museum dedicated to the freedom fighters should be reconstructed… — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 6, 2025

"A new Awami League should be formed by removing thieves, scoundrels, and corrupt individuals, bringing in honest, courageous, progressive, liberal, secular, non-communal, science-minded, dedicated, feminist, and free-thinkers," Nasreen wrote on X.

'Have I not worked for you all?'

After the incident, Shiekh Hasina, in a live video on social media, sent an emotional message to her supporters in Bangladesh, saying that if she is still alive, there is a big purpose for it.

“We live for those memories of Dhanmondi. Now they are destroying that house. Last time they set this house on fire, now they are smashing it as well. Have I not done anything? Have I not worked for you all? Then why this house from where my father gave a call for freedom has been ransacked? I want to ask my people who is behind this. I want justice," she said.

