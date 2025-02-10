The Bangladeshi government has initiated preparations to hold the national election by December 2025, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated on 10 February.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at the latter’s residence, Fakhrul indicated that the interim government might announce an election roadmap by 15 February. He added that BNP has urged the government to expedite the election process, highlighting the need for minimal reforms based on consultations with reform commissions.

Fakhrul reiterated that his party would not accept any elections before the national polls. "We have made it clear that no local government election or any other election will take place before the formation of a national government," he said in response to a query from reporters.

Addressing concerns over recent incidents of vandalism, Fakhrul stated that the government cannot evade responsibility for the unrest. He noted that such incidents had taken place near various government institutions and security forces, posing risks to law and order. "Elements of authoritarian influence remain within the administration, causing harm to the country," he said, calling for legal action against those involved and the recovery of misappropriated public funds.

Fakhrul also raised concerns over alleged harassment of political leaders and activists through legal cases over the past 15 years. He stated that discussions had included the potential withdrawal of these cases, with an agreement reached on the matter. Additionally, he emphasised rising commodity prices as a major governance failure, noting that the interim government had assured them that efforts were underway to address the issue.

Operation Devil Hunt

Regarding Operation Devil Hunt, Fakhrul remarked that past operations had resulted in civilian harm and stressed the importance of ensuring that innocent individuals are not affected.

The meeting, which began at 6:05 pm, was attended by a three-member BNP delegation, including Standing Committee members Salahuddin Ahmed and Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, as confirmed by BNP’s Media Cell in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, a separate BNP delegation led by Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan met Chief Election Commissioner AMS Nasir Uddin and other election officials at the Election Commission office. The delegation was briefed on the commission’s preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.