The trial of the man accused of attempting to kill Salman Rushdie in 2022, leaving the famed author blind in one eye, opened Tuesday with jury selection.

Hadi Matar, an American of Lebanese descent, entered the small courtroom in upstate New York wearing a light blue shirt and closely cropped hair, flanked by security officers, video of the proceedings showed.

He separately faces federal terrorism charges for allegedly conducting the attack on behalf of militant group Hezbollah.

Rushdie was attacked in August 2022 by a knife-wielding assailant, who jumped on stage at an arts gathering in western New York and stabbed him about 10 times, leaving him in grave condition and without sight in his right eye.

The Indian-born writer, a naturalised American based in New York, has faced death threats since his 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses" was declared blasphemous by Iran's supreme leader.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or religious edict, in 1989 calling on Muslims anywhere in the world to kill Rushdie.

Hezbollah endorsed the fatwa, the FBI has said.

Matar had told the New York Post newspaper that he had only read two pages of Rushdie's novel but believed he had "attacked Islam."

Rushdie, now 77, suffered stab wounds in the neck and abdomen before attendees and guards subdued the attacker, later identified as Matar.

Matar appeared before judge David Foley in Chautauqua County Court on Tuesday, according to a New York state case listing index.

The charges against him in the case are attempted murder and assault.

'I just stood there'

Rushdie had lived in seclusion in London for the first decade after the fatwa was issued, but for the past 20 years he has lived a relatively normal life in New York.

Last year, he published a memoir called "Knife" in which he recounted the near-death experience.

"Why didn't I fight? Why didn't I run? I just stood there like a pinata and let him smash me," Rushdie wrote.

"It didn't feel dramatic, or particularly awful. It just felt probable... matter-of-fact."

Tehran denied any link with the attacker but said only Rushdie was to blame for the incident. The suspect, now 27, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Rushdie explained in "Knife" that the attack has not changed his view on his most famous work.

"I am proud of the work I've done, and that very much includes 'The Satanic Verses.' If anyone's looking for remorse, you can stop reading right here," he said.

Rushdie has said that he did not want to attend the talk, and two days before the incident, he had a dream of being attacked by a gladiator with a spear in a Roman amphitheater.

"And then I thought, 'Don't be silly. It's a dream,'" he told CBS.

