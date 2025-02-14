Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about the situation in Bangladesh during his meeting with US President Donald Trump. The discussion took place amid strained relations between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Tensions between India and Bangladesh have increased following the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the establishment of an interim government in August last year. Speculation in Dhaka suggests a possible role of the US “deep state” in the protests that led to the Awami League government’s exit.

When questioned about this speculation before his talks with Modi, Trump denied any US involvement in Bangladesh’s political transition. “There was no role for our deep state. This is something the Prime Minister has been working on for a long time and has been ongoing for hundreds of years, frankly. I’ve been reading about it, but I will leave Bangladesh to the Prime Minister,” Trump said, though he did not clarify what efforts he was referring to.

Discussions

Following the meeting, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Bangladesh was among the topics discussed. He stated that Modi shared India’s perspective on recent developments in Bangladesh, which may not be well received by the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

“This was a subject discussed between the two leaders. The Prime Minister shared his views and concerns regarding recent developments in Bangladesh and India’s perspective on the situation,” Misri said.

Although he did not provide further details, India has previously expressed concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, the growing defence and intelligence ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan, and statements from Bangladeshi student leaders in the interim government that are viewed as contrary to Indian interests. Additionally, New Delhi has raised objections over Dhaka’s opposition to completing border fencing along unfenced sections of the India-Bangladesh boundary.

Misri stated that India hopes for a constructive and stable relationship with Bangladesh but acknowledged concerns about the current situation.

In recent weeks, India and Bangladesh have summoned each other’s senior diplomats to express objections on various issues. Bangladesh’s foreign ministry has protested against what it described as “false and fabricated” statements made by Hasina from self-exile in India. Meanwhile, India has condemned the destruction of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s home in Dhaka by a mob.

(With inputs from agencies)