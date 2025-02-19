Parvathaneni Harish, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, condemned Pakistan on Tuesday (Feb 18) at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over terrorism and Islamabad's misinformation campaigns regarding Kashmir.

Advertisment

Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish slammed Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for raking Kashmir (J&K) at the UNSC and reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir, is and will always be, an integral part of India. He also noted that it is Pakistan that is in illegal occupation of parts of J&K.

Also read: US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's first joint interview to air today - Know all details inside

While speaking during a UN Security Council Open Debate on Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance, Harish said, "Pakistan’s campaigns of misinformation and disinformation, of lies and falsehoods, do not change facts on the ground."

Advertisment

Also read: ‘Mistakes must be avoided’: Zelensky slams US, Russia talks in Riyadh, postpones his Saudi trip

Mentioning the recent Assemble Election in J&K, he said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir have only last year taken part in a successful election and have voted in large numbers to choose their government. The choice of the people of Jammu & Kashmir was loud and clear. Democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is vibrant and strong, unlike in Pakistan."

Also read: Key takeaways from US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia as two nations discuss Ukraine war in its absence

Advertisment

'Pakistan global epicentre of terrorism'

The ambassador said, "Pakistan is a global epicentre of terrorism harbouring more than 20 UN-listed terrorist entities and providing state support to cross-border terrorism."

He added that it is a "supreme irony" when Pakistan pats itself on the back as being at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.

Also read: Talks conclude in Saudi Arabia HIGHLIGHTS: Russia says there is ‘mutual desire’ to start Ukraine peace talks

"India has been a victim of acts of terror perpetrated by this country through terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Harkat Ul Mujahidin, among dozens of others," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)