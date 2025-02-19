India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, on Tuesday (Feb 18) reiterated the ardent need for reforms in the UN Security Council.

Emphasising India's claim top to a seat in the permanent category in the UNSC, the ambassador said that "Those opposed to expansion of permanent category are status quoists with a narrow focus."

Indian envoy criticises 'non-progressive' approach

"At a time when the world increasingly expressing concerns about the ability of the United Nations to deliver effectively on pressing global issues, reforms are not a choice any more, but an imperative," said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations while calling for reforms.

Slamming "non-progressive" approach, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said that "This can no longer be accepted".

"India is firmly committed to the cause of reforms," he added.

Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish highlighted "seven specific points" backing India's claim to a permanent seat in the UNSC.

He noted that "India has been consistent, categorical and major voice with regard to underscoring the need for reforms.

The "original structures and frameworks of the UN represent a different period in history. Our world has transformed, and the UN needs to change with the times. It has to be reflective of the current global order rather than 1945," he noted.

The Indian envoy also noted that the "historical injustices" wrought upon Africa need to be addressed and voiced India's support towards that end. Noting Africa's dearth of representation in UNSC permanent membership, and said: "The global south cannot continue to be shortchanged."

"India and major players in other parts of the world deserve their due representation in the structures of the United Nations."

"As regards security council, this translates to permanent category membership" he said.

