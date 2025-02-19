United States President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (Feb 18), defended the decision by Elon Musk-led US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cancel a $21 million grant aimed at boosting voter turnout in India.

Trump questioned the use of US taxpayers' money for this initiative, sparking a debate about foreign interference in India's electoral process.

"Why are we giving $21 million to India? They got a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving $21 million for voter turnout? In India? What about voter turnout here?" Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Musk-led DOGE cancels $21 million intended for 'voter turnout in India'

Musk-led US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced the decision to cancel the $21 million funding allocation aimed at boosting "voter turnout in India" on Saturday (Feb 15).

The official DOGE handle on X announced the cancellation of various US taxpayer-funded expenditures, including the notable $21 million allocation for "voter turnout in India".

US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all which have been cancelled:

- $10M for "Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision"

- $9.7M for UC Berkeley to develop "a cohort of Cambodian youth with enterprise driven skills"

- $2.3M for "strengthening… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 15, 2025

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," the Musk-led department announced.

The cancelled funding was part of a larger list of expenditures scrapped by DOGE, which also included:

- $10M for "Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision"

- $9.7M for UC Berkeley to develop "a cohort of Cambodian youth with enterprise driven skills"

- $2.3M for "strengthening independent voices in Cambodia"

- $32M to the Prague Civil Society Centre

- $40M for "gender equality and women empowerment hub"

- $14M for "improving public procurement" in Serbia

- $486M to the “Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening,” including $22M for "inclusive and participatory political process" in Moldova and $21M for voter turnout in India

- $29M to "strenghening political landscape in Bangladesh"

- $20M for "fiscal federalism" in Nepal

- $19M for "biodiversity conversation" in Nepal

- $1.5M for "voter confidence" in Liberia

- $14M for "social cohesion" in Mali

- $2.5M for "inclusive democracies in Southern Africa"

- $47M for "improving learning outcomes in Asia"

- $2M to develop "sustainable recycling models" to "increase socio-economic cohesion among marginalized communities of Kosovo Roma, Ashkali, and Egypt"

BJP responds

The Bharatiya Janata Party labelled the now-cancelled $21 million funding for "voter turnout in India" as "external interference" in India's electoral process.

BJP leader Amit Malviya criticised the initial funding allocation and alleged "systematic infiltration" of Indian institutions by foreign forces.

"$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" his post on X read.

Once again, it is George Soros, a known associate of the Congress party and the Gandhis, whose shadow looms over our electoral process.



In 2012, under the leadership of S.Y. Quraishi, the Election Commission signed an MoU with The International Foundation for Electoral… https://t.co/PO13Iyroee pic.twitter.com/gdgAQoDbPh — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 16, 2025

He also criticised billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, specifically targeting his alleged network of global influence through the Open Society Foundations.

"Once again, it is George Soros, a known associate of the Congress party and the Gandhis, whose shadow looms over our electoral process," Malviya claimed.

Malviya claimed that the previous Congress-led UPA government "systematically enabled the infiltration of India's institutions by forces opposed to the nation's interests-those who seek to weaken India at every opportunity."

The BJP claims that foreign-funded civil society organisations and NGOs, especially those with ties to George Soros, are exerting influence over Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies)