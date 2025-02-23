Ukrainian Army claimed on Sunday (Feb 23) that Russia launched "record" 267 drones in Ukraine overnight. The attack happened ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which led to the deadliest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said in a post on Facebook that the 267 drones spotted in Ukrainian skies between Saturday and Sunday were "a record for a single attack" since the invasion began nearly three years ago. He added that among them, 138 were intercepted by air defence while 119 were "lost" without causing damage.

The latest attack came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his soldiers in Ukraine are defending "national interests" and vowed "unchanged" determination to strengthen the nation's armed forces.

In a video released by the Kremlin on Russia's Defenders of the Fatherland Day, Putin said, "Today, at the risk of their lives and with courage, they are resolutely defending their homeland, national interests and Russia's future."

"We will continue to improve the combat capabilities of the army and navy, their combat readiness as an essential component of Russia's security (and) guarantee of its present and future sovereignty," he said.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

