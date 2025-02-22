One of the Israeli hostages freed by Hamas on Saturday (Feb 22) was seen kissing the Palestinian militants on their foreheads as he was paraded around before being released.

Advertisment

The Israeli hostage, identified as Omer Shem Tov, was one of the three hostages set free on Saturday. In a carefully choreographed ceremony, Omer along with Eliya Cohen, and Omer Wenkert were handed over in central Gaza's Nuseirat area.

Also read | Hamas murdered young hostages? Israel claims 'terrorists' killed 10-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel Bibas with 'bare hands'

Stockholm syndrome?

Advertisment

Videos of Omer Shem Tov, who had been held hostage by Hamas militants for over 500 days, are nothing short of shocking. A video of the incident is making the rounds on X and has people questioning whether the 22-year-old man was suffering from 'Stockholm Syndrome,' a coping mechanism where a victim develops an emotional attachment to their abuser or captor.

Watch the video here:

⚡️#BREAKING Israeli “hostage” kisses the forehead of 2 Hamas members pic.twitter.com/Icg6TDEyEQ — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) February 22, 2025

Advertisment

Omer's family said that he "gets on with everyone."

His grandmother Sara, speaking at a family gathering at their home in Herzliya, said, "That's Omer… He's just that kind of kid… He gets on with everyone. Even Hamas… They love him even there," reports The Times of Israel.

Also read | Five of six hostages slated for release handed over to IDF; Hamas says it’s ‘ready’ for next phase

However, as per reports, the whole thing was staged. Other videos available online show Omer, waving on stage while holding his certificate before being handed over to the Red Cross, presumably being instructed to be affectionate for the cameras by a Hamas militant.

The parts the @WarMonitors don’t want you to see. pic.twitter.com/csLDc26Y6W — Yishay Raziel (@yishayraziel) February 22, 2025

Jubilant over his son's release, Omer Shem Tov's father Malki Shem Tov said that his son's smile on the stage encapsulates his personality.

Also read | Hamas murdered youngest hostages Ariel and Kfir Bibas, says Israel, mother's body missing

"Omer is thinner… but is upbeat, upbeat, the most positive-minded in the world," he told Channel 12.

"We didn’t even know what he would look like. He just came out and surprised us all, with the smile, the wave — it’s just crazy," he said, adding that after "505 days of worry, 505 days of fear and of missing him… our life’s mission is complete".

"The national mission is still incomplete, and everyone needs to be brought back home, but our personal mission is complete."