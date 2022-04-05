Tamil star Vijay's film 'Beast' banned in Kuwait. Here's why

Tamil superstar Vijay's new film 'Beast' is all set for April 13 release. The highly anticipated film though will not be releasing in Kuwait, as cited by various media outlets.



'Beast' has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is a hostage drama with Vijay playing the lead role. The film reportedly depicts Muslim characters as terrorists - which has been objected by the Kuwait government.



The film, therefore, has been banned in the country. Earlier Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kurup' and Vishnu Vishal's 'FIR' too had been banned for similar reasons.

#Beast is banned by the Ministry of Information in #Kuwait



Reason could be Portrayal of Pak, Terrorists or Violence



Recently Indian Movies #Kurup and #FIR were banned in #Kuwait



Of late, #Kuwait Censor is becoming very strict in GCC compared to other countries in the region

While 'Kurup' showed a conman taking shelter in Kuwait,'FIR' had similar Muslim terrorist in the story. Usually, films that show Arab countries as homes to terrorists do not get clearance in Kuwait.

Vijay enjoys a huge fan following in the middle -east and the latest ban on 'Beast' could affect the box office collection of the film outside of India. Interestingly, while the film has been banned in Kuwait, it has gotten clearance in the UAE and other Arab countries.