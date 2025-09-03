/Rs 500,000! First ticket of Pawan Kalyan's OG sold at a record-breaking price



At what price would you buy a ticket to watch your favourite star? Rs 10,000, Rs 50,000, or even Rs 1 lakh? But what if we told you that a ticket for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie, OG, has been sold for a whopping Rs 5 lakh?

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan turned 54 on September 2, and to mark the special occasion, his fans organised an auction for the first ticket of his film OG in the Nizam region.

First ticket of OG sold for Rs 5 lakh!

The auction, conducted on X by fans, saw the first ticket of the highly anticipated action thriller go under the hammer. Much to everyone’s surprise, it was sold for a staggering Rs 5 lakh.

The winning bid came from Team Pawan Kalyan North America, a fan club. The money collected from the auction will be donated to Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party within three days.

In a viral video from the event, the host can be heard saying, “Nizam, first ticket auction winner is Team Pawan Kalyan North America for 5 lakh. This money will be donated to the Janasena Party within 3 days.”

Pawan Kalyan's OG

On Kalyan's birthday, the makers of the movie shared a new glimpse from the movie, taking the excitement of the fans to the next level. The film, which is also called, They Call Him OG, shows Kalyan playing the titular character. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is also part of the project; he plays the antagonist.

On his birthday, the new poster from the movie was released, it showed Kalyan posing on the car bonnet with all his swag.

Director Sujeeth Singh shared a new poster with a caption, reading, “Entho mandhiki inspiration Power Star Pawan Kalyan annayya ki Happy Birthday – Mee kotla abhimanullo okadni…First my hero.Now my OG #HBDPawanKalyan @PawanKalyan #TheyCallHimOG."