/Pawan Kalyan’s birthday: Emraan Hashmi shares his character’s from OG as he wishes the star

It’s Pawan Kalyan's birthday, and the makers of his next film, OG, made it special for his fans by sharing a new glimpse of the film. The minute-long video is a birthday wish from Emraan Hashmi for Kalyan. Hashmi plays Omi Bhau to Pawan’s Ojas Gambheera in the film OG. Here, take a look.

Pawan Kalyan’s birthday glimpse from OG



The new glimpse of OG introduces Emraan as the ruthless Omi, who is looking for Pawan’s OG. As Omi hacks down people who come in his way, he expresses a desire to meet OG, if only to kill him. In a voiceover, Omi says, “Dear OG, I am waiting to meet you, talk to you and kill you. Yours, Omi. Happy birthday, OG.” The glimpse ends by showing Pawan Kalyan, splashed in blood while holding a katana sword in his hand.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sharing the glimpse on X (formerly Twitter), Emraan wrote, “Happy Birthday OG. Tvaralo kaluddam (Let’s meet soon).” Priyanka Mohan, who plays Pawan’s love interest in the film wrote, “The star, the leader, the inspiration. Happiest Birthday to our #OG @PawanKalyan sir! It’s an honor & joy to share a small part in your cinematic journey, sir.”

About OG

The film, which is also titled as They Call Him OG, is a gangster film set in Mumbai. Pawan Kalyan plays the titular character and Emraan plays his archenemy. The film also features Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in key roles.



The film went on floors in 2023 and will be released in theatres on 25 September. Expectations are high for the film, which is one of the three films Pawan said yes to before he made his foray into politics. He will soon also star in Ustaad Bhagat Singh and was last seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Pawan Kalyan is serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at present.