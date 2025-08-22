/Chiranjeevi jets off with family to an undisclosed location to celebrate 70th birthday; Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan send heartfelt wishes

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi is 70! On Friday, the actor and his family members were seen jetting off from Hyderabad to an undisclosed location to celebrate the star’s milestone birthday. Videos of Chiranjeevi meeting his granddaughter at the airport warmly have been doing the rounds on the internet. Media reports suggest Chiranjeevi will be celebrating his birthday away from his home in Hyderabad. He was accompanied by his wife, Surekha, at the airport.

Another video shows him patiently waiting for his granddaughter to join him. We can also see his youngest daughter, Sreeja, accompanying them along with her first daughter.

Days before his 70th birthday, Chiranjeevi announced the teaser release time for his upcoming film Vishwambhara. The film is slated to release this year, but will now hit theatres in Summer 2026.

Ram Charan, Upasana, and their daughter Klin Kaara are expected to join the family soon. Details about Chiranjeevi's birthday celebration have been kept under wraps so far. Fans are hoping that the family will share glimpses of the special celebration later on social media.

Wishes pour in for Chiranjeevi

From actors to politicians, wishes poured for the Telugu cinema’s superstar Chiranjeevi. Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and N Chandrababu Naidu were some of those who took to X to share warm wishes for the actor.

Among the flood of birthday greetings, one that stood out came from his younger brother, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan. Chiranjeevi responded to his brother’s heartfelt message with deep gratitude. He wrote, “The birthday wishes sent with love have reached me. Every word... every letter has touched my heart. The pride you feel seeing me as your elder brother... I, as your elder brother, equally cherish your victories and your struggles. I am constantly proud watching your dedication and determination. The burning desire to do something for those who believe in you continually gives you new strength.”

Allu Arjun, who is related to Chiranjeevi, shared a sweet photo with the veteran star and wrote, “Happy Birthday to our one and only Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu”

Chandrababu Naidu wrote, Wishing Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu a very happy 70th birthday. Your remarkable journey in cinema, public life, and philanthropy has inspired millions. May you continue to touch lives with your generosity and dedication. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more memorable years ahead.

"Happy Birthday, dear @KChiruTweets! Wishing you abundant health, happiness, and many more wonderful years ahead," wrote actor Venkatesh Daggubati.

Prabhudeva too wished the icon and wrote, “Wishing the ever inspiring Megastar Chiranjeevi Sir a very very very very Happy Happy Happy Birthday Sir ”