Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi's big-budget film to be delayed?

Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated upcoming film, Vishwambhara, is getting delayed. The movie is a fantasy action film written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta, known for directing the 2022 hit fantasy film Bimbisara. The movie marks his first collaboration with Chiranjeevi. The film was initially rumoured to be a sequel to Chiranjeevi's 1990 hit Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. According to a report by 123 Telugu, Vishwambhara was delayed due to the VFX work involved. The VFX studio was initially given three months to complete the project; this has now been extended to six.

Producer speaks on the delay

Speaking about the delay with Telugu One, producer Naga Babu Satyanarayana said, "The team miscalculated how long it would take to shoot and later complete the CGI. The timeline offered by the VFX team wasn't realistic. They didn't want to lose the project, so they under-promised on the duration it would take."

Meet the cast and crew

The supporting cast of the film includes Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, Surbhi Puranik, Isha Chawla, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, and Saurav Lokesh. The cinematography is helmed by Chota K. Naidu, editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh Kamireddy, with music composed by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani.

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming projects

Chiranjeevi has two other projects in his line-up: the first is with director Anil Ravipudi, where he will star alongside Nayanthara, and the second is with director Srikanth Odela.