Story highlights Nayanthara has joined the cast of Chiranjeevi's much anticipated film Mega157, which will be helmed by Anil Ravipudi. This will mark third collaboration of two stars.

Nayanthara has played all kinds of roles in her acting career and has established a strong name for herself in the film industry. Now, after a long gap, the actress is all set to make her return to Telugu cinema in Chiranjeevi's upcoming project titled Mega157.

The makers of Mega157 took to X and shared a video in which Nayanthara is seen conversing in Telugu with her staff and grooving to Chiranjeevi's songs during a car ride. In the same clip, she goes through the script and even recreates one of Chiru's iconic dialogues. At the end of the clip, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi joins her to make it official announcement about the film.

—… An actress who effortlessly charms the masses and enchants the classes🫶The ever graceful queen, #Nayanthara joins the journey of #Mega157 ❤️‍🔥Witness her elegance and emotion on the big screen alongside Megastar @KChiruTweets in an @AnilRavipudi Entertainer💥—… pic.twitter.com/SWW06nkbyn

Soon after the video was posted, fans went gaga and flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "Good combination". Another user wrote, "Waiting for Chiru, Anil comedy". "All the best", wrote the third user. For the unversed, Mega 157 will mark the third collaboration of Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi.

Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi first starred together in the 2019 Telugu language historical film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Chiru played the role of Narasimha Reddy, the leader of India's resistance and a supremely skilled warrior. While Nayanthara portrayed the role of Siddhamma, Narasimha Reddy's wife, married him during childhood (as a part of a childhood marriage) during that time.

Helmed by Surender Reddy, the film also starred Sudeepa, Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Kishan, Jagapathi Babu, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The 2022 film Godfather was helmed by Mohan Raja and starred Chiranjeevi alongside an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Satya Dev. Jagannadh, Murali Sharma, and Nawab Shah among others.