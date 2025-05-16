Published: May 16, 2025, 16:35 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 16:35 IST

Story highlights Pranav Mohanlal's upcoming horror movie Diés Iraé with Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan has fans intrigued. Let's take a look at the meaning behind Diés Iraé.

The first-look poster for Pranav Mohanlal's upcoming horror movie Diés Iraé with Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan was recently revealed. In the poster, we see a woman sitting on a throne surrounded by ghastly bodies, and to the left, we see one who appears to be Pranav Mohanlal.

Rahul Sadasivan has delivered back-to-back hit horror films. His first was Bhoothakaalam, which starred Shane Nigam and Revathy and followed a mother and son whose lives begin to unravel after moving into a new house. His second was Bramayugam, a folk horror film starring Mammootty.

Since the movie's title was announced, there has been plenty of speculation online regarding the plot. In Latin, Diés Iraé means "The Day of Wrath", a Christian hymn written in the late 12th century that focuses on Judgement Day, where angels summon the souls of the dead before God's throne, signalled by the sounding of a trumpet.

From the poster, it is clear the movie will explore a much darker version of this theme, as we see a throne and a trumpet in the artwork surrounded by damned souls.

There’s no doubt that Rahul Sadasivan and Pranav Mohanlal have something truly intriguing planned for horror fans. Diés Iraé is set to begin production soon and is scheduled to release on October 31, 2025.