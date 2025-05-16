Published: May 16, 2025, 11:12 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Discover six films that highlight Pierce Brosnan's versatility, proving he's more than just James Bond. See how he shines beyond the iconic tuxedo and martini.
From Dante's Peak to November Man 6 movies beyond James Bond
While Pierce Brosnan will always be known for his work on the James Bond movies, moving beyond Bond, he has delivered some truly great performances. From gripping thrillers to disaster movies, Pierce Brosnan has starred in some standout films. So today, as the actor celebrates his 72nd birthday, let's take a look at six great movies that prove he is more than a tuxedo and a martini.
The Thomas Crown Affair
A brilliant heist movie that follows an insurance investigator who is on the trail of an enigmatic art thief.
The Matador
A hilarious dark comedy that follows a down-on-his-luck businessman whose life takes a bizarre turn when he strikes up a friendship with an assassin.
The Foreigner
Pierce Brosnan co-stars with action legend Jackie Chan in this gritty thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat.
Dante's Peak
Volcanologist Harry Dalton is in a race against time to save the inhabitants of a small mountain town after a volcano erupts.
The November Man
Pierce Brosnan stars as former CIA agent Peter Devereaux, who is fighting for survival after he uncovers a vast criminal conspiracy.
The Ghost Writer
A writer is hired to ghostwrite the biography of a powerful politician, but when he uncovers a dark secret, it leads him on the trail of a dangerous conspiracy.
