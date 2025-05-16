Published: May 16, 2025, 11:57 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 11:57 IST

According to a new report, Rani Mukerji is the latest addition to the growing star cast of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer King. The pair have acted together in multiple hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They last worked together in the 2003 film Chalte Chalte.

The news is sure to delight fans. King is directed by Siddharth Anand, known for his work on movies like War, Pathaan, and Bang Bang. While plot details remain under wraps, the movie is said to follow the perilous journey of a mentor and his disciple. Suhana Khan, who made her debut in the 2023 Netflix series Archies, will be starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the production said, "Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, among others, and are now all set for a reunion. Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan’s mother, and it’s a role which acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film."

The source revealed that Rani Mukerji's character provides the movie with emotional depth, saying, "It was a no-brainer for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s offer for King. She heard the part and instantly agreed to board the film. Rani’s track is the heart of King, leading to the emotional depth."

So far, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma have joined the cast of King, which is set to start filming on May 20th.