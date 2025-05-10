Khloé Kardashian shared her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and his recent Met Gala debut look on her Snapchat stories. She posted a series of posts sharing her thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan's look at the event and her admiration for him.

Advertisment

Also Read: Raghav Juyal’s cheeky post thanking Shah Rukh Khan for Met Gala 2025 will make you laugh out loud

Khloé applauds King Khan

“I loved seeing King Khan at The Met. He’s the first male Bollywood actor to ever attend. It’s so great to see how talented designers incorporate elements of their own culture and fashion from around the world with the theme of the event,” Khloé shared.

Advertisment

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Sabyasachi for Met Gala 2025, admits its not his ‘space’

Advertisment

Shah Rukh Khan wears Sabyasachi for Met debut

Shah Rukh Khan's look was designed by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and followed the theme of this year's Gala, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which explores the influence of clothing and style in shaping the African American community.

Also Read: Why Diljit Dosanjh wasn’t allowed to wear $2.5 billion ‘Maharaja of Patiala’ necklace at Met Gala

A record-breaking event

Shah Rukh Khan wasn't the only one representing India at the 2025 Met Gala. Singer Diljit Dosanjh and actress Kiara Advani also made their debut this year. The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the only self-funding department at the Met, which started in 1948. This year's Gala raised a record-breaking $31 million, making it the most successful fundraiser in the event's history.

Each year, a group of celebrities are chosen to oversee the event. Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky had the honour this year.

Also Read: 'Caught red-handed, now backpedaling': Netizens call out Reliance for Operation Sindoor trademark application