Carrying the pride of his roots, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh walked the Met Gala red carpet in a royal look inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

Advertisment

The singer etched his name in history by becoming the first Punjabi artist and the first turban-wearing Indian man to attend the iconic event. Since his appearance, Dosanjh's look has become a major talking point, with fashion enthusiasts praising every detail and element of his ensemble.

Amid the buzz, it was revealed that the singer's stylist behind his outfit tried to borrow the original neckpiece of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh. Unfortunately, they were denied.

Also read: $150 million necklace at Met Gala: The most-jaw dropping jewels of the night

Advertisment

Speaking about Dosanjh’s look, his stylist Abhilasha Devnani shared that the team wanted to pay tribute to the Maharaja by having the singer wear one of the rare diamond necklaces that once belonged to Bhupinder Singh, who was known for his opulent lifestyle.

Speaking to the New York Times, Devnani revealed that they tried to borrow the Prince's original Cartier necklace. However, the piece is sealed in a museum, and they were not able to borrow it.

Advertisment

After being unable to acquire the original, Dosanjh's team created a custom necklace inspired by the Maharaja’s legendary necklace.

History of the iconic Patiala necklace

Worth in billions, the Patiala necklace is among the most iconic pieces of jewellery ever created. Made by Cartier in 1928, the diamond necklace that weighed 1,000 carats is one of the largest single orders ever placed by the luxury jewellery house to date.

Also read: Met Gala 2025: Men's choir kicks off Met Gala carpet

Worth $2.5 billion, the Patiala necklace is one of the most iconic jewellery pieces ever created. Commissioned by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh and crafted by Cartier in 1928, the necklace originally featured 2,930 diamonds and weighed over 1,000 carats. The necklace had a De Beers diamond, once the seventh-largest diamond in the world. The necklace mysteriously disappeared from the royal treasury in the 1940s.

Diljit Dosanjh's look

At one of the USA's biggest fashion events, Dosanjh paid tribute to his Punjabi roots through his looks. Inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh's look, the 41-year-old singer wore an ivory angrakha adorned with ivory hue by Prabal Gurung. He paired his attire with a matching cape, turban and jewellery. He wore a custom-made design by Prabal Gurung.

At the back of his cape, a map of the state of Punjab as well as Punjabi script, known as Gurmukhi, was inscribed.