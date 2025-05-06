$150 million necklace at Met Gala: The most-jaw dropping jewels of the night

Diamonds at Met Gala
Diamonds, studs, and precious stones took centre stage on the Met Gala red carpet, as celebrities graced the event wearing some of the rarest and most expensive pieces. Here's a look at the opulent jewellery pieces that turned heads:
Diljit Dosanjh
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to his roots in the most fashionable way possible. Making his Met Gala debut in a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble, an all-white suit with a matching drape and turban, Dosanjh embodied regal elegance. The highlight of his look was a layered uncut diamond necklace by Golecha’s Jewels, an homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh’s iconic Patiala necklace by Cartier.
Priyanka Chopra
PeeCee arrived at the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas, dazzling photographers with her 80s-inspired Balmain look. However, it was her stunning necklace that captured all the attention. Chopra wore Bvlgari’s Magnus Emerald Necklace, featuring a 241.06-carat faceted emerald—the largest ever set by the brand, according to Vogue.
Kim Kardashian
American socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian turned heads in a two-piece leather ensemble, which she paired with a dazzling diamond necklace by Moussaieff.
Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan, one of the most beloved superstars globally, made his much-anticipated Met Gala debut in an all-black ensemble by Sabyasachi. While his outfit impressed, it was his statement jewellery—including layered chains and a bold “K” pendant—that truly stole the spotlight.
Isha Ambani
Indian heiress Isha Ambani looked like a million dollars in her intricately embroidered outfit adorned with precious stones and pearls. She accessorised her look with rare, heirloom jewellery that belongs to her mother, Nita Ambani. Inspired by the necklace of the Maharaja of Nawanagar, the piece is said to be worth $150 million.