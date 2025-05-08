Actor and reality show star Raghav Juyal thanked Shah Rukh Khan for making an appearance at Met Gala 2025 but not for representation but a completely different reason. Khan made headlines as he made his debut at the Met Gala this year. While fans were happy to see Bollywood superstar on a global platform like the Met, Juyal was happy that SRK’s appearance managed to clear some of his doubts about the fashion gala.

Advertisment

Raghav Juyal thanks Shah Rukh Khan for Met Gala

Raghav Juyal took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan doing his signature pose on the blue carpet. Juyal penned a note thanking SRK for clearing his myth about the Met Gala.

‘I am Shah Rukh’: Fans fume as foreign media fails to recognise SRK, Sabyasachi schools ignorant hosts at Met Gala 2025

Advertisment

The dancer-actor took a dig at the Met Gala. Raghav Juyal wrote, “Thank you, Shah Sir-because of you, billions (okay, more than half of the entire planet) finally discovered that something called the Met Gala exists. To be honest, until then, I thought it was just Halloween for the ultra-rich.” (sic)

For those like Juyal, the Met Gala is a charitable event held annually in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Considered as fashion’s biggest night, the Gala witnesses celebrities walking the red carpet in over-the-top outfits and heavy makeup to grab everyone’s attention.

Advertisment

Thor 5 in development? Chris Hemsworth wants 'Extraction' director to succeed Taika Waitit

SRK’s look at Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s outfit at the Met Gala 2025. Shah Rukh looked classy in a all black pant suit which he wore with a long black overcoat. The actor also wore several neckpieces – all designed by Sabyasachi.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Sabyasachi for Met Gala 2025, admits its not his ‘space’

Shah Rukh Khan is the first Indian male actor at the Met Gala 2025. Not just Khan, but Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani too made their debut at the Met Gala this year.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, which also features his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Deepika Padukone. It will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh Khan to Kiara Advani: All the Indian celebrities who walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2025