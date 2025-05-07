Hours after Shah Rukh Khan made his debut at the Met Gala 2025 in New York on Monday, the Bollywood superstar took to Instagram to share photos of his look and thank designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for dressing him up for the fashion extravaganza.

Khan thanked the designer for making him ‘feel like a K’ in a ‘space’ that wasn’t his.

Shah Rukh posted a monochrome picture and a coloured one showing off his black outfit and all the jewellery he wore. The actor famously wore a huge ‘K’ medallion to the event and carried a scepter to complete the look. Thanking Sabyasachi for his Met Gala debut, Shah Rukh wrote, “Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’!”

For his Met Gala debut, SRK wore an all black ensemble and with a long matching coat. While his clothes were understated, Khan accessorized his look with layers of necklaces – all from Sabyasachi’s latest Jewellery line.

Sabyasachi praises Shah Rukh Khan

While fans excitedly welcomed Shah Rukh outside New York hotel, hosts Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim seemed unaware of the Bollywood star’s popularity while talking to him on the red carpet. The actor spoke to them about how his kids were quite excited for his appearance there, but he was nervous.

Sabyasachi then schooled the hosts and said, “Just to give a little context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably the most famous man in the world and his fan following is legendary. We nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when he came out,” stating that he wanted to ‘represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan’.

