Decoding Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala look: 18k gold Bengal tiger and un-cut diamonds

Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala
Shah Rukh Khan, one of the greatest Indian actors, made his much-awaited Met Gala debut today. Lovingly known as the King Khan of Bollywood, he walked the red carpet in a stunning black ensemble that captivated not only his fans but fashion critics as well.
SRK X Sabyasachi
Shah Rukh Khan made heads turn with his all-black look by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi, and his statement jewellery was the highlight. With a focus on Superfine: Carrying black style, the superstar's outfit was a seamless blend of modern fashion and traditional Indian craftsmanship.
Men in black
Exuding royal charm, Khan strutted down the Met Gala carpet in a floor-length black wool coat, paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. He completed his bespoke look with several bold necklaces and accessories.
The Dandy stack
The centerpiece of Khan’s look was his statement accessories, which he carried with grace and elegance. The jewellery covering his chest featured a custom stack of crystal-studded layered chains, including a diamond-studded 'K' pendant and another chain reading 'SRK'. As per Sabyasachi, the stack was crafted in 18k gold with sapphires, tourmalines, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.
Bengal Tiger Head Cane
Khan completed his regal appearance with a Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold and embellished with sapphires, tourmalines, old mine-cut, and brilliant-cut diamonds.