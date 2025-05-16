(Photograph: )

Raazi

Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, a true account of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who got married into a family of military officers in Pakistan to relay information to India, prior to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the 2018 film stars Alia Bhatt, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arif Zakaria among others.