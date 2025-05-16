Published: May 16, 2025, 12:37 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Vicky Kaushal has turned a year older on May 16. The versatile actor has carved a niche for himself after his breakthrough in Uri. Here are 8 best roles portrayed the National Award winner.
Masaan
Masaan marked the Bollywood debut of Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the 2015 film also starred Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.
Raazi
Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, a true account of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who got married into a family of military officers in Pakistan to relay information to India, prior to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the 2018 film stars Alia Bhatt, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arif Zakaria among others.
Manmarziyaan
The 2018 romantic drama helmed by Anurag Kashyap, stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Ashnoor Kaur and Saurabh Sachdeva among others. He also sang for the song "F For Fyaar".
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the war-action film made Vicky Kaushal a household name. The 2019 movie is based on the real story of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack and stars Paresh Rawal, Rajit Kapur, Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina.
Sardar Udham
Sardar Udham is based on the life of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the 2021 film stars Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu.
The Great Indian Family
The 2023 comedy drama Great Indian Family is about Ved Vyas Tripathi, a religious Hindu Pandit, revealed to be Muslim by birth. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Yashpal Sharma.
Sam Bahadur
Vicky Kaushal played the titular role in the film and received positive reviews. The biographical war drama based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw was helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The 2023 film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Govind Namdev and Neeraj Kabi.
Chhaava
Chhaava is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the 2025 film stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty and Pradeep Rawat among others.
